Candlelight vigil to be held for Joliet teen

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night for a 16-year-old Joliet girl who went missing early Sunday morning before her body was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The vigil for Lesly Reynoso will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spanish Community Center, located at 309 N. Eastern Ave., according to a Facebook post from the Collins Street Neighborhood Council.

“We respectfully send our condolences to her family and classmates. We stand as a community united with you all during this tragic loss,” the post said.

Joliet Central High School junior Lesly Reynoso was picked up by another teen about 4 a.m. Sunday, according to her father, Eduardo Reynoso. That teen drove Lesly Reynoso to the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines, Eduardo Reynoso said.

Her parents reported her missing to the Joliet police the same morning.

A police source said Lesly Reynoso’s remains had been recovered at the Des Plaines River Tuesday. Joliet police, the Illinois State Police and Joliet firefighters were on the banks of the river at Railroad Street recovering a body about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Will County Coroner Patrick O’Neil confirmed a body had been recovered and said a deputy coroner was en route to the scene.