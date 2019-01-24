Will County judge denies bond reduction for suspect in Romeoville teen's death

New details emerged in court Thursday on the death of a Romeoville teen – the attorney for one of the suspects implied the victim might have accidentally shot himself.

Eric Alhourani, 19, who was arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Carlos Gasca, was in court with his attorney Steve Haney to request Will County Judge Dave Carlson reduce his $1.25 million bond to $100,000. Carlson denied the request.

Alhourani, along with Marco Mesina, 20, have been in jail since

Jan. 18 after having been arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed violence and various drug charges. Alhourani also faces a charge of reckless discharge.

Alhourani’s attorney asked to reduce his client’s bond not only because Alhourani reportedly is a Joliet Junior College student with no criminal history but the evidence would show “an absolute tragic accident.” Haney said Alhourani and Gasca were friends, and Gasca’s family was in support of Alhourani being exonerated. He said Gasca’s brother was in court to support Alhourani.

“I’ve never seen that in my 33 years of practice in law,” Haney said.

Haney said Mesina, who brought Gasca, had picked up Alhourani. After stopping by Gasca’s home, Gasca reportedly had a gun that he was showing off to Alhourani. Haney said Gasca allegedly passed the gun over his shoulder, and it discharged.

The Will County Coroner’s Office said Gasca suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Slazyk told Carlson both suspects initially tried to deceive police by concocting a tale of a Vice Lords gang member named “Dubs” shooting Gasca.

Slayzk said Mesina allegedly also told police that when he was driving the car, he heard a gunshot, turned and saw Alhourani holding a gun. Slayzk said police found cash and an array of drugs in the car.

Carlson said Alhourani faces significant prison time if convicted, and he wanted to ensure his compliance with court proceedings.

Mesina has a hearing Friday on his request to reduce his $1 million bond. His attorney Zaid Abdullah argued the bond was excessive, and his client cannot pay.