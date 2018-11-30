Former police chief part of Inwood tavern plan

Mike Trafton, former Joliet police chief and member of the Joliet Park Foundation Board, is an applicant for the liquor license for the new bar and restaurant going into the Inwood Athletic Center.

Trafton, now chief executive officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties, is the brother of Rick Trafton, owner of Dock Rotz Tavern in Minooka. Dock Rotz is opening the new restaurant at Inwood, which will be called The Dock at Inwood.

Mike Trafton could not be reached Friday to comment on his involvement in the new restaurant.

He and Julie Trafton are listed as license applicants in the city liquor commission report on the application.

Mike Trafton is listed as having no experience in the liquor business. Julie Trafton has five years of experience, according to the report.

The Joliet City Council votes Tuesday on the liquor license for The Dock at Inwood.

The Dock at Inwood is replacing Traditions Restaurant and Pub, which closed in July.

The Inwood Athletic Center is owned by the Joliet Park District, which leases the restaurant space. The park board selected Dock Rotz after several potential restaurant operators submitted proposals for the space.

Mike Trafton is a member of the Joliet Park Foundation Board, which promotes and supports the park district. He ran unsuccessfully for the park board in 2015.

Nicki Schultz, a manager for the Dock Rotz Tavern, said the plan is to open the Inwood restaurant sometime in December.

“We’re excited to get it done and have it open,” Schultz said.

The Dock at Inwood would be the third restaurant to operate at the Inwood facility.