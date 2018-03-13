Grundy County police reports: March 15, 2018

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Morris

• William Beck, 63 of Broadview was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol and improper lane use at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Division Street, Morris, according to Morris Police Department.

• Kerry Koch, 33, of Morris was charged with driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Division Street, Morris.

• David Reed, 38, of Joliet was charged with domestic battery at 6:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Twighlight Drive, Morris.

• Carol Berger, 39, of Romeoville was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving under the influence with a BAC over 0.08 and improper lane usage at 12:26 a.m. March 8 in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue, Morris.

• Miguel Rodriguez, 45, of Morris was picked up on a failure-to-appear warrant (battery) at 10:02 p.m. March 7 in the 100 block of Sharon Drive, Morris.

• Kristopher Kingman, 35, of Morris was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:45 p.m. March 7 at Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street, Morris.

• Michael Jaksinisk, 48, of Minooka was picked up on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant (resisting an officer) at 11:04 a.m. March 7 at the Morris McDonald’s.

• Cheyenne Smolkovich, 28, of Morris was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:29 a.m. March 7 in the 1500 block of North Division Street, Morris.

Minooka

• Joseph Pusateri, 26, of Richton Park was charged with driving under the influence on Thursday, March 8. He was released on bond and was given an April 12 court date.

Grundy County

• Keith Serena, 39, of Reddick was charged with driving while license suspended on Thursday, March 8. We was released on bond and was given an April 9 courtdate.