Joliet starts relief drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

JOLIET – The city of Joliet announced on Wednesday that it has joined up with Cadence Premiere Logistics for a donation drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, anyone wanting to help the hurricane victims can bring items to City Hall, located at 150 W. Jefferson St. They will be collected in the parking lot along Des Plaines Street on the west side of City Hall.

Joliet-based Cadence Premier Logistics will provide a tractor and trailer on-site through Sept. 8. Cadence then will drive to Texas to deliver the donations,

The city has provided the following schedule for donations.

• From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, accepted donations will include pre-packaged cases of water, juice, diapers and canned vegetables.

• Starting Friday and continuing through Sept. 8 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., accepted donations will be extended to also include toiletries, diapers, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, black construction-grade trash bags, mops and buckets, heavy-duty work gloves, latex/nitrile gloves, box fans and bottled water.

• Items that will not be accepted include clothing, toys and household furnishings because organizations that receive the items do not have the ability to sort them, according to a news release from the city.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in the news release said, “The people of Joliet have always come together to help other communities in need, and I am sure the response will be the same for the people in Texas and Louisiana.”