Marian Central softball leads 2A regional suspended game: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marian Central 1, Winnebago 0 (susp., 1st inn.): At the Class 2A Marengo Regional, Marian Central’s Holly Garrelts ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to score Bailey Keller before the game was suspended in the top of the second because of lightning.

The first-round game between the No. 7-seeded Hurricanes and No. 8 Indians will resume at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with runners on first and second base and no outs in the top of the second.

Rockford Lutheran 16, Alden-Hebron 1 (4 inn.): At Rockford, the No. 7-seeded Crusaders beat the No. 10 Giants (2-9) to end their season. Lutheran meets No. 2 Durand at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Maddy Mayerck (1 for 2) had A-H’s only hit, and Marissa Johnson drove in a run. Hannah Reiter pitched 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Baseball

Johnsburg 1, Marian Central 0 (susp., 2nd inn.): At Woodstock, Brady Fisher reached on a ground ball error to put the No. 9 Skyhawks (6-24) on the board in the top of the second inning against the No. 8 Hurricanes (9-20) before bad weather forced suspension. The Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional game is set to be resumed on Tuesday.

Marian starter Colin Kowalsky was up to 43 pitches in the second inning and Johnsburg’s Evan Pohl had only seven pitches, so he will be eligible to pitch again Tuesday.

The winner of Tuesday’s game faces No. 2 R-B (19-10) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rockford Lutheran 5, Alden-Hebron 0 (susp., 6th inn.): At Rockford, the No. 7 Crusaders were batting in bottom of the sixth inning when the game was suspended for bad weather in the Class 1A Lena-Winslow Regional.

Spencer Zaccone had two hits for No. 11 A-H (8-9). The winner advances to meet No. 2 L-W at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.