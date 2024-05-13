May 13, 2024
Identity of body that was found in burning car near McHenry still unknown

Identity could not be confirmed due to “severe burns,” officials say

By Shaw Local News Network

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify a person found dead in a burning car near McHenry last week.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:23 p.m. May 4 near West Ringwood Road and South Solon Road near McHenry for a car on fire. First responders arrived to find a gray 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck “fully engulfed in flames,” sheriff’s Communications Specialist Emily Matusek-Baker said. Firefighters found a body inside the vehicle when the fire was extinguished.

An autopsy was performed on May 7, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office news release. Coroners could not confirm the identity of the person due to “severe burns,” Coroner Michael Rein said in the news release. A toxicology report and DNA testing results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office, according to Matusek-Baker.