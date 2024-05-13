Identity of body that was found in burning car near McHenry still unknown

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify a person found dead in a burning car near McHenry last week.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:23 p.m. May 4 near West Ringwood Road and South Solon Road near McHenry for a car on fire. First responders arrived to find a gray 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck “fully engulfed in flames,” sheriff’s Communications Specialist Emily Matusek-Baker said. Firefighters found a body inside the vehicle when the fire was extinguished.

An autopsy was performed on May 7, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office news release. Coroners could not confirm the identity of the person due to “severe burns,” Coroner Michael Rein said in the news release. A toxicology report and DNA testing results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office, according to Matusek-Baker.