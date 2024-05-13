Crystal Lake creates youth commission to advise City Council

FILE - Crystal Lake youths aged 16 to 20 will be eligible to participate in a new youth commission that will advise the City Council. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Crystal Lake City Council has established the Crystal Lake Youth Commission that will advise the city government on matters related to teenagers and young adults.

The commission will “recommend policies, programs and services that empower, support and inform youth; that create a family friendly community and that enable and encourage youth to be productive members of the community,” according to city documents.

The commission will have seven members ages 16 to 20 appointed by the mayor and city council. Each member will serve a term of one year with a maximum of four years. The council is asking McHenry County College, District 155 high schools, private schools and homeschool students based in Crystal Lake to recommend members.

Council member Denise Smith said she hopes the youth commission will provide ideas to local officials to help serve younger generations.

“I do think it’s a really great opportunity for them to understand how much local government affects their daily life,” she said. “These youth can now be getting involved earlier.”

Youth commission members are expected to engage local youth with Crystal Lake government and government officials, provide recommendations and presentations to city council regarding activities and matters centered around local youth, according to city documents.

The mission of the commission states in city documents to be committed to “advocating for youth by providing them the opportunity to learn, lead and serve through community outreach, service projects and establishing youth-adult partnerships.”

Students who complete a term on the commission will have to opportunity to apply and work at the city as a summer intern, according to city documents.

Mayor Haig Haleblian said Smith “took the bull by the horns” in creating the commission.

“I can’t wait to see these young people come here and show us how it’s really done,” he said.