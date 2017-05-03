Grundy County area police reports: May 9, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Sandra VanCleave, 30, of Morris, was arrested May 2 by Morris police on an outstanding Grundy County warrant for failure to appear for forgery. She posted bond and was released wtih a court date of May 26.

• Shane Valentine, 28, of Morris was arrested May 4 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released wtih a court date of June 19.

• Sarah Virzint, 27, of Braidwood, was arrested May 4 by Morris police on an outstanding Grundy County warrant for failure to appear. She posted bond and was released with a court date of June 5.

MINOOKA

• James Mannix, 30, of Braidwood, was arrested May 4 by Minooka police and charged with criminal damage to government supported property, resisting and criminal trespass to real property. He was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 11.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Joshua Adams, 33, of Joliet, was arrested April 29 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Shannon Vallee, 50, of Diamond, was arrested May 1 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Courtney Torino, 21, of Coal City, was arrested May 1 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 9.

• Randall Edwards, 34, of Peru, was arrested May 4 by the sheriff’s department and charged with obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 11.

• Vanessa Shutt, 25, of Streator, was arrested May 8 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Nicole Hudson, 29, of Annawan, was arrested May 4 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance to a penal institution. She was being held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 11.

DEA

• Michelle Bumpous, 43, of Wilmington, was arrested April 27 by the Drug Enforcement Agency and charged with possession of methamphetamine. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 11.