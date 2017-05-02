Grundy County area police reports: May 2, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Tiffany Bodnar, 29, of Diamond, was arrested April 26 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 29.

• Sarena Hernandez, 33, of Pasadena, Texas, was arrested April 27 by Morris police and charged with battery. She posted bond and was released with a court date of June 5.

• Cassandra Pinkus, 26, of Morris, was arrested April 25 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 15.

• Tiffany Underhill, 33, of Morris, was arrested April 27 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 29.

• Todd Purdy, 25, of Morris, was arrested April 29 by Morris police and charged with domestic battery. He was booked into Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 15.

• Charles Daniels, 51, of Morris, was arrested April 29 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 5.

• Domenico Pogliano, 19, of Morris, was arrested April 30 by Morris police and charged with domestic battery. He was transported to Morris Police Department, where he was booked and later transported to the Grundy County Jail with a court date of May 22.

• Jonathan Sefcik, 32, of Morris, was arrested May 1 by Morris police and charged with domestic battery. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 6.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Alecsander Campbell, 27, of Marseilles, was arrested April 26 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 15.

• Jocelyn Starr, 20, of Gardner, was arrested April 28 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Joshua Adams, 33, of Joliet, was arrested April 29 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Shannon Vallee, 50, of Diamond, was arrested May 1 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Courtney Torino, 21, of Coal City, was arrested May 1 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 9.

DEA

• Michelle Bumpous, 43, of Wilmington, was arrested April 27 by the Drug Enforcement Agency and charged with possession of methamphetamine. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 11.