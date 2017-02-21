Grundy County area police reports: February 28, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Tony Leal, 33, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested Feb. 21 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 20.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Corey Gibbons, 23, of Minooka was arrested Feb. 12 by the sheriff’s department on a Woodford County warrant. He could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

• Willard Harper, 66, of Minooka, was arrested Feb. 12 by the sheriff’s department on a Grundy County warrant. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 22.

• Luis Cardenas, 35, of Minooka, was arrested Feb. 10 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released.

• Donna Popernik, 73, of Diamond, was arrested Feb. 16 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 20.

• Nasser Abufarha, 22, of Plainfield, was arrested Feb. 16 by the sheriff’s department and charged with stalking and resisting/eluding a peace officer. He could not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail.

• Seth Koesler, 18, of Streator, was arrested Feb. 19 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 13.

• Shannon Johnson, 31, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested Feb. 20 by the sheriff's department and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 23.

• Robert Palmer, 23, of Braidwood, was arrested Feb. 22 by the sheriff's department on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 21.

• John Schein, 59, of Yorkville, was arrested Feb. 27 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 27.

• Lisa Jelenieski, 35, was arrested Feb. 27 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 20.

MINOOKA

• Jason Blair, 36, of Minooka, was arrested Feb. 11 by Minooka police and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail pending a bond hearing.

• Jason Farrell, 33, of Minooka, was arrested Feb. 24 by Minooka police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing/eluding police. He posted bond and was released wtih a court date of April 3.