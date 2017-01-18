Grundy County area police reports: January 24, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Magdaleno Perez, 38, of Morris, was arrested on Jan. 20 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Johnnie Bailey, 35, of Lockport, was arrested on Jan. 21 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Phillip Jones, 20, of Shorewood, was arrested Jan. 21 by Morris police and charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams but under 30 grams. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

COAL CITY

• Kathleen Kapusniak, 49, of Wilmington, was arrested Jan. 19 by Coal City police on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear and also charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license. She posted bond and was released.

MINOOKA

• Angela Shamonski, 31, of Crest Hill, was arrested Jan. 17 by Minooka police for driving under the influence of alcohol/drigs. She could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Matthew Fountain, 21, of Morris, was arrested by the sheriff's department on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. He pleaded guilty and was placed on court supervision for six months.

• Jeremiah Abbott, 21, of Coal City, was arrested Jan. 20 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was releasaed with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Zyanya Vollalpando, 28, of Aurora, was arrested Jan. 20 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• RIchard Filippo, 44, of Gardner, was arrested Jan. 19 by the sheriff's department and charged with aggravated battery of a police officer. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 9.

* James Housby, 75, of La Salle, was arrested Jan. 19 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.