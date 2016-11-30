Grundy County area police reports: December 8, 2016

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Carl Vanderprohl, 49, of Dwight, was arrested Nov. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 19.

• John Romo, 56, was arrested Nov .27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 9

• Brittany Currin, 23, of Coal City, was arrested Nov. 28 by Grundy Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 9.

MORRIS

• David T. Kenney, 43, of Morris, was arrested Nov. 29 by Morris Police Department and charged with warrant in state for failure to appear DUI. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail to await bail.

• Sergio Calderon, 27, of Morris, was arrested on Nov. 30 by Morris Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan.9.

• Ashlie Yard, 21, of Morris was arrested on Dec.2 by Morris Police Department and charged with retail theft. She posted bond and was released with a court date Jan. 9.