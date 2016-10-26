Grundy County area police reports: November 3, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Michael Ford, 40, of Kingsport, Tenn., was arrested Oct. 20 by Morris police and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Jessica Clark, 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 20 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Natlie Breese, 21, of Chicago was arrested Oct. 21 by Morris police on a La Salle County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where she awaited extradition to La Salle County.

• Brandon Johnson, 24, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 25 by Morris police and charged with retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 8.

• Michael Solner, 49, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 27 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail to await bond pending a court date of Nov. 21.

• Gerald Ness, 34, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 28 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He could not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Nov. 3.

• Mark Boe, 40 of Minooka, was arrested Oct. 29 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 21.

• Cody Kendra, 28, of Morris, was arrested Oct 29 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 28.

• Brian McDaniel, 53, of Wilmington, was arrested Oct. 30 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He could not post bond and was booked into Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Nov. 3.

SENECA

• Eric Terrell, 33, of Evergreen Park, was arrested Oct. 17 by Seneca police and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 14.