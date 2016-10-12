Grundy County area police reports: October 20, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Michael Kusper, 27, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 5 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe and needle. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and has a court date of Oct. 27.

• James J. Grady, 40, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 5 by Morris police and charged with possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe. He was unable to post bond and has a court date of Nov. 4.

• Dustin Cochran, 31, of Rockford, was arrested Oct. 6 by Morris police on a warrant for aggravated domestic battery. He was unable to post bond and held at Grundy County Jail.

• Jonathan Cesena, 20, of Braidwood, was arrested Oct. 9 by Morris police and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of cannabis (more than 30g but less than 500g). An initial court date is set for Nov. 14.

• Patrick Rusniak, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested Oct. 10 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 14.

• Brandon Wesley, 31, of Minooka, was arrested Oct. 13 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 14.

• Carey Downey, 41, of Morris, was arrested Ot. 16 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 21.

• Patricia Bradley, 71, of Wilmington, was arrested Oct. 16 by Morris police and charged with possesson of a controlled substance and possessiona of hypodermic syringes and needles. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

SENECA

• Eric Terrell, 33, of Evergreen Park, was arrested Oct. 17 by Seneca police and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 14.