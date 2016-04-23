Lincoln-Way District 210 board acknowledges improper accounting practices

NEW LENOX — The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 board sent a statement late Friday that said it is improving transparency and finances, but a resident group suing the board still wants it to rescind the vote to close North High School.

The statement sent to media said the board is actively working to address community concerns regarding district finances and management, and that it has taken steps to correct past practices.

Board members stated they understand the “frustrations and calls for action,” and that the board is working with administrators to fully understand the scope of each issue before taking “appropriate, corrective action.”

“It is apparent that a proper system of checks and balances was not in place, and that the previous superintendent [Lawrence Wyllie] took unauthorized action; for this, we take responsibility,” the statement read, referring to the results of an agreed-upon procedures report given at the board’s April 14 meeting.

The board stated the true condition of the district was “masked by improper accounting.” Based on the report results, the district will need to increase its borrowing by $5 million to fix fund transfer issues.

Lincoln-Way Area Taxpayers Unite, the resident group suing the board, sent an email Saturday stating the community “has done all of the legwork” for the board by analyzing district finances and finding information months before official announcements.

“Why won’t they step back and rescind the vote on [North] until they can check the facts for themselves?” the email asked.

The board decided to close North last August to control its multimillion-dollar deficit spending after being placed on the state financial watch list.

The decision provoked outrage among residents, especially North parents, who formed LWATU and decided in late December to sue the board to prevent the high school from closing. The group has argued operating all four high schools is still possible.

The lawsuit case is expected to have its next hearing May 20 after a Will County judge dismissed LWATU’s first complaint and rejected a temporary restraining order and subpoenas from the group.

Residents and media have dug into district finances and other issues through Freedom of Information Act requests, which amounted to about 375 requests between late August and early March, according to board documents.

Besides the agreed-upon procedures report and resolution, the board stated other corrective action it’s taken includes:

• Hiring Steve Langert as interim business manager

• Hiring new auditors

• Establishing a building and finance advisory committee

• Gathering applications for a new business official to start July 1.

Ronald Sawin, the previous business official, agreed to accelerate his retirement to April 30. According to his retirement agreement, he and the board are in a dispute over his performance.