Lincoln-Way District 210 board, business official in dispute over performance

NEW LENOX — The top business official for Lincoln-Way District 210 will have his last day April 30, about two years earlier than the expiration date for his performance-based employment contract.

District officials released Thursday evening a copy of the retirement agreement for Ron Sawin, assistant superintendent for business, that was approved at a special meeting Wednesday in a 6-0 vote, Christine Glatz, board vice president, confirmed via email. Board member Arvid Johnson was absent.

According to the agreement, there is a dispute between the board and Sawin about his performance and Sawin “denies that his performance has been anything less than satisfactory and sufficient.”

When asked about the nature of the dispute, Superintendent Scott Tingley declined to comment, saying that was between Sawin and the board. An email sent Thursday night to board President Dee Molinare and Glatz was not immediately returned.

When asked if Sawin’s accelerated retirement was related to the improper charging of driver education fees that district officials notified parents about last week, Tingley declined to comment.

Effective immediately, Sawin is assigned to undetermined “alternative administrative duties,” not related to financial operations, Tingley said.

Steven Langert, the district’s interim business manager, who was hired in September, will be taking on some of Sawin’s duties, Tingley said.

The district paired the release of Sawin’s retirement agreement with a news release attributed to Molinare summarizing the agreement.

Sawin’s agreement states after April 30 he shall not be entitled to any other pay or benefits from the board and he expressly waives any right to compensation for the remaining two years on his contract from the board.

“The parties expressly acknowledge and agree that any retirement or pension benefits to which Sawin may be entitled shall be determined solely by [Illinois Teachers Retirement System] and shall be subject to applicable law,” the agreement states.

Sawin’s contract was scheduled to expire June 30, 2018. According to the 2016 district salary report, Sawin’s salary is $148,626 and $15,420 in TRS and other benefits.

Sawin came to Lincoln-Way as a math teacher in 1982 and was named district director of finance in 2003. He has been dean of students, attendance officer and coordinator of deans.

District finances have been rocky throughout Sawin’s administrative tenure.

In the past two years, the district received a financial watch rating and officials have since decided to close North high school in an effort to control deficit spending, leading to outrage and legal action from residents.