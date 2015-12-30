Lincoln-Way Area Taxpayers Unite says lawsuit ‘only avenue’ for action

FRANKFORT — Liz Sands said her group’s lawsuit against Lincoln-Way District 210 to prevent the closing of North high school was the only option on the table.

Sands, a Tinley Park resident and Lincoln-Way Area Taxpayers Unite founder, said at a news conference Wednesday her watchdog group tried speaking with District 210 Board of Education members about alternatives to shuttering North.

The board decided at an August meeting to close North in an effort to reduce crippling budget deficits.

A group of residents formed LWATU in August, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for financial information and tried to speak with board members about their decision to no avail.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by LWATU in Will County court seeking a preliminary court order and a final ruling barring District 210 officials from closing any high school. The group claims in the lawsuit the decision to close North – or any school – was arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.

Sands said the lawsuit was the group’s “only avenue” left in response to a decision that angered her and other group members and residents.

“This [decision] happened so fast none of us knew what was happening,” Sands said from inside the Frankfort Square Park District building, where the news conference was held. “I don’t know about you guys but I trusted these people. I didn’t just trust them with my money but I trusted them with our children and this is what we get for it.”

LWATU Treasurer Todd Velky said the group is demanding answers.

“We want to know, where is our money going? Why is it so irresponsible for you to tell us your finances? It’s our tax dollars,” he said.

Board President Kevin Molloy declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon, saying he had not had the opportunity to receive it and review it with district legal counsel.

The group’s lawsuit claims board member Christopher Kosel was unqualified to move for a vote on closing a school, as he didn’t complete mandatory professional development leadership training until Nov. 30. The lawsuit alleges he was supposed to complete it on or before May 2014.

The lawsuit also alleges other issues, such as salary increases at District 210 during years of deficit spending, fund transfers that occurred without board approval and the construction of a “super dog training school” facility at North high school for the benefit of former superintendent Lawrence Wyllie.

“What you guys see in the lawsuit is truly the tip of the iceberg,” Sands said.

Court records show the lawsuit is due for case management April 18. Stephen Eberhardt, LWATU’s attorney, said a preliminary court order hearing could be set sooner when the District 210 board members are served the lawsuit.

Eberhardt also said there was no legal precedent for a school district being required to reverse its decision close a school but hoped this case would set that precedent.