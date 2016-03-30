Grundy County area police reports: April 7, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Thomas E. Krueger, 26, of Godley, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 22 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant petition to revoke for a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Douglas I. Carter III, 23, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 22 and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He was given an April 11 court date.

• Kenyarde S. Williams, 36, of Bolingbrook, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 23 on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana between 2.5 and 10 grams. He was given an April 18 court date.

• Junious L. Hagger, 31, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 24 and charged with driving with a suspended, as well as charged with possession of marijuana between 2.5 and 10 grams. He was given an April 18 court date.

• Timothy M. Walker, 24, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 24 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Timothy J. Martis Jr., 24, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 27 and charged with possession of marijuana between 2.5 and 10 grams. He was given an April 18 court date.

• Alexander Rodriguez, 24, of Dwight, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant petition to revoke for a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Dalton P. Conrath, 22, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of domestic battery. He was given an April 18 court date.

• Brandon K. Whitney, 32, of Kentucky, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies on a Kentucky warrant for a charge of assault. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Nicole E. Yanke, 18, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies April 1 and charged with a Class 3 Felony count of theft. She was given an April 18 court date.

MINOOKA

• Kai K. Fleckenstein, 20, of Channahon, was arrested by Minooka police March 29 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Fleckenstein was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana between 10 and 30 grams and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.

STATE POLICE

• Nathan L. Slaton, 32, of Pontiac, was arrested by Illinois state police April 1 and charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.