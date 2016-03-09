June 03, 2024
Grundy County area police reports: March 17, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Dean C. Glenn, 51, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police March 8 and charged with felony driving under the influence. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Corey Galis, 29, of Yorkville, was arrested by Morris police on March 9 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded guilty and was placed on conditional discharge for 24 months, fined $2,100, ordered to spend two weekends in Grundy County Jail, victim impact panel and alcohol evaluation.

• John P. Sohan, 49, of Mazon was arrested by Morris police on March 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted his driver’s license and $100 as bond and was released with a court date of April 11.

• Gloria Arias, 24, of Chicago was arrested March 8 for possession of drug equipment. She was released with a court date of April 11.

• Michael Rabbitt, 51, of Morris was arrested for domestic battery. He was transported to Grundy County Jail to be held for prosecution.

• Roy D. Jarvais, 46, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police March 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

