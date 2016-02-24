Sandack: Bailout has not been proposed for Chicago Public Schools

To the Editor:

I read state Rep. Kate Cloonen’s letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of The Herald-News with great surprise. As the primary sponsor behind legislation that would have provided Chicago Public Schools with the financial flexibility, oversight and accountability to begin earning back the trust of the taxpayers, I find her assertions devoid of facts.

To be clear, Gov. Bruce Rauner has not proposed a bailout. Our proposals encompass the same mandated financial oversight and elected school board requirements that every other school in Illinois adheres to, except Chicago. In addition, given their dire financial situation, Gov. Rauner suggested allowing Chicago Public Schools to explore financial options similar to those encompassed by municipal bankruptcy.

None of these proposals would cost Illinois taxpayers a dime.

Compare this with the demands of Rep. Cloonen, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, who all now have publicly rejected the governor’s call to protect Illinois taxpayers from Chicago’s relentless demands. Cullerton went so far as to call on Illinois Democrats to hold hostage the upcoming K-12 education budget until Chicago schools receive $500 million in additional dollars, with no strings attached.

Where’s Rep. Cloonen’s call to reject Sen. Cullerton’s proposal? I highly doubt we’ll ever see it – because, at the end of the day, she stands with them in their efforts to bail out Chicago schools.

Ron Sandack

R-Downers Grove, state representative, 81st District