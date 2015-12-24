Grundy County area police reports: December 27, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Aaron T. Mellendorf, 26, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a charge of obstructing a peace officer. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• David J. Mack, 22, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use, loud exhaust, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• Jules G. Pianca, 20, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a Livingston County warrant. Pianca was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Caitlyn M. Dorsey, 26, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Justeen T. Negray, 18, of Streator, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant. She was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Jarred E. Benard, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• William R. Findlay, 28, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Amiejean V. Slager, 32, of Crest Hill, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Nicholas R. Lima, 37, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.