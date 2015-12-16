Grundy County area police reports: December 16, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Kathleen V. Heisterman, 55, of Michigan, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and driving under the influence while license revoked. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Emily G. Omeara, 24, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Monday on charges of obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. She was also cited for speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, improper passing and driver’s license not on person. She was given a Jan. 4 court date and booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• David T. Stickel, 21, of Bonfield, was arrested by Morris police Monday on charges of delivery of marijuana possession of between 10 and 30 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Michael J. Molaschi Jr., 22, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Scott A. Longfellow, 39, of Lake in the Hills, was arrested by Morris police Friday on an in-state warrant.

• Zachary J. Bopp, 22, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Friday on a charge of possession of drug equipment.