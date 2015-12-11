Grundy County area police reports: December 13, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Glen R. McComas, 29, of Allerton, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a charge of reckless driving. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Juan R. Crespo, 32, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on Grundy County warrants for charges of escape and failure to appear. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Miranda J. Sullivan, 26, of Braidwood, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited for speeding and failure to dim headlights.

• Arthur J. Clark, 41, of Seneca, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on charges of driving with a suspended license and a Will County failure to appear warrant for a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was given Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 court dates.

• Matthew S. Clower, 35, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MORRIS

• Charles E. Akin, 72, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Thursday on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant for a charge of driving under the influence. He was given a Dec. 24 LaSalle County court date.