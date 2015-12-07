Grundy County area police reports: December 7, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Enrique Cintora, 20, of Midlothian, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana between 30 and 500 grams and possession with intent to deliver. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Timothy L. McWilliams, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended license. He was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Timothy W. Milashoski, 25, of Chicago, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Cynthia S. Gremar, 38, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police Saturday on charges of criminal trespass to land and retail theft. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Dec. 28 court date.

MORRIS

• David W. Swinney, 61, of Minooka, was arrested by Morris police Sunday on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property. He was given a Jan. 1 court date.

• Charles L. Enerson, 39, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Sunday on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Brian D. Rich, 30, of Braidwood, was arrested by Morris police Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level more than 0.08, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without headlights when required. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Jacub P. Vota, 18, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana between 10 and 30 grams. He was given a Dec. 28 court date.

• Frank T. Saenz, 54, of Oak Lawn, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence and improper lane usage. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Jamie L. Brauer, 20, of Gardner, was arrested Friday on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was given a Jan. 4 court date.