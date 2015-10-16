‘Annie Warbucks’ auditions set in Geneva

GENEVA – The Hello Broadway Theatre Company is seeking a large cast of students aged 7 to 19 for both singing and non-singing roles for an upcoming production of “Annie Warbucks.”

Auditions are set from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1745 Kaneville Road, Geneva. To make an appointment for an audition, call 847-287-8180 or e-mail misskim@hello-broadway.com.

Parts could be double cast, with each cast performing one weekend. Performances will take place Dec. 11 to 13 and Dec. 18 to 20.

Those who audition should prepare up to 32 bars of a musical theater song to be performed a capella anda monologue/cutting from a story or poem up to a minute in length. Callbacks will take place by invitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

For information, including show synopsis, tuition and costuming fees, and forms to complete before audition, visit www.hello-broadway.com and click on “Auditions.” Tuition once cast is $265.