Geneva police reports: May 7, 2015

• Richard A. Kubica, 32, and Ameila L. Troutman, 53, both homeless, were charged Sunday, May 2, for being at Island Park, 2 E. State St., after closing hours.

• Jeffrey S. Lyons, 37, of the 700 block of Effie Drive, Earlville, was charged Friday, May 1, with disorderly conduct. According to police reports, Lyons was removed about 11:30 p.m. from Old Towne Pub, 201 W. State St., and staff secured the door so he could not re-enter. Lyons pounded on the glass door with his fists, causing a disturbance, according to reports.

• Jeremy Garrett, 22, of the 200 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged Saturday, May 2, with driving under the influence and crossing the center line.

• Annie M. McCarthy, 18, of the 500 block of Glengary Drive, Geneva, was charged Sunday, May 3, with underage drinking.

• Elijah D. Hunter, 18, of the 900 block of Redwing Drive, Geneva, was charged Tuesday, April 28, with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

• Heather M. Cebulko, 25, of the 800 block of South Prospect Avenue, Bartlett, was charged Thursday, April 30, with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident.