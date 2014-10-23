Joliet’s top attorney to retire, no replacement yet

JOLIET — City Manager Jim Hock is working to find a replacement for outgoing city attorney Jeff Plyman, but it hasn’t been easy.

“They are big shoes to fill,” Hock said Thursday. “That's my difficulty. You want the best quality person you can find that's a good fit for the city.”

The job opening was posted Aug. 28. Hock said he’s reviewing submitted resumes but is also recruiting other potential candidates.

Plyman will retire from the city's top attorney position sometime next week after announcing his plans in August.

The position, which will pay between $113,000 and $155,000, would report directly to Hock.

A complete job description is available from the city’s Human Resources Division.

Plyman has been the city's top attorney for nearly 15 years. A former assistant city attorney, he succeeded his boss, Tom Thanas, in 1999.

It was initially reported Plyman would step down once a replacement was found, but finding a replacement is taking longer than anticipated, Hock said.

At Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting, the council passed a resolution honoring Plyman for his 28 years with the city.