Joliet city attorney plans to resign

JOLIET – City Attorney Jeff Plyman has announced he plans to retire.

Plyman will step down once a replacement is found, City Councilman Jim McFarland confirmed Friday.

Plyman has been the city’s top attorney for nearly 15 years. A former assistant city attorney, he succeeded his boss, Tom Thanas, for the position in 1999.

The job opening was posted by the city Friday afternoon.

The position, which will pay between $113,000 and $155,000, reports directly to the city manager.

A complete job description is available from the city’s human resource division.