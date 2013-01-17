Yolanda M. Sigler

DIXON – Yolanda Marie Sigler, 34, of Dixon, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, at her home.

She was born Nov. 1, 1978, in Dixon, the daughter of Timothy Curtiss and Joyce Marie (Godt) Kiesling. She married Brian Christopher Sigler on Aug. 9, 1997, in Dixon.

Yolanda served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard. She worked during the first shift at Crest Foods in Ashton, and provided personal workout training to her co-workers.

Survivors include her husband, Brian of Dixon; her son, Christopher Aron Sigler of Dixon; her sister, Joleen Renee Lauritsen of Wichita Falls, Texas; her parents, Timothy and Joyce Kiesling; her maternal grandmother, Joyce Godt; her paternal grandmother, Elaine Kiesling; her nephew, Alexander Lee Lauritsen of Wichita Falls; and her aunt, Janet Christine (Troy) Stearns.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Godt; and her paternal grandfather, James Kenneth Kiesling.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Discovery Church, 801 W. Oregon St., Polo, with Jeremy Heller, pastor, officiating. Interment will be private. Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon is handling arrangements.