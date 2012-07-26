Sauk Valley Police reports for July 27, 2012

Dixon Police

Patrick S.D. O’Banion, 19, of Dixon; 5:13 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West First Street; zero tolerance, disobeyed stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; posted bond.

Marc C. McFarland, 51, of Dixon; Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue; warrant for contempt nonpayment/theft; taken to Lee County Jail.

Loretta A. Smith, 52, of Cortland; Wednesday, 200 block South Hennepin Avenue; deceptive practice; processed and released.

Mark A. Wolber, 37, of Dixon; Wednesday, 700 block of South Jefferson Avenue; warrant for failure to appear – first appearance for domestic battery; taken to Lee County Jail.

David A. Flannagin, 28, of Sterling; 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West First Street; driving while license revoked and operating uninsured vehicle; posted bond.

Felchner N. Spotts, 55, of Dixon; 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West First Street; theft of government-supported property; taken to Lee County Jail.

Lee County Sheriff

Benjamin J. Brokaw, 28, of Dixon; 1:36 p.m. Wednesday; warrant for theft, more than $500.

Amboy Police

15-year-old Amboy boy; 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Metcalf avenues; criminal damage to government-supported property; released to his parents.

Christopher S. Brown, 19, of Amboy; 7:47 p.m. Wednesday at 6 S. Mason Ave.; warrant for violation of sex offender registration – failure to register place of employment; taken to Lee County Jail.

15-year-old Amboy boy; 12:21 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Jones Avenue; curfew; released to parents.

14-year-old Amboy boy; 12:21 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Jones Avenue; curfew; released to parents.

Sterling Police

Matthew C. Lauts, 20, of Sterling; 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, West Third Street and Avenue G; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; posted driver’s license as bond.

Rock Falls Police

Randy Jones, 25, of Rock Falls; 12:37 a.m. Thursday; felony criminal damage to property; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Luis Baca, 25, no permanent address; 1:11 p.m. Saturday; Whiteside County warrant; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Miguel Herrera, 44, of Sterling; 10:16 a.m. Wednesday; operating uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended; given notice to appear.