July 05, 2024
Sauk Valley Police reports for July 27, 2012

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

Dixon Police

Patrick S.D. O’Banion, 19, of Dixon; 5:13 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West First Street; zero tolerance, disobeyed stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; posted bond.

Marc C. McFarland, 51, of Dixon; Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue; warrant for contempt nonpayment/theft; taken to Lee County Jail.

Loretta A. Smith, 52, of Cortland; Wednesday, 200 block South Hennepin Avenue; deceptive practice; processed and released.

Mark A. Wolber, 37, of Dixon; Wednesday, 700 block of South Jefferson Avenue; warrant for failure to appear – first appearance for domestic battery; taken to Lee County Jail.

David A. Flannagin, 28, of Sterling; 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West First Street; driving while license revoked and operating uninsured vehicle; posted bond.

Felchner N. Spotts, 55, of Dixon; 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West First Street; theft of government-supported property; taken to Lee County Jail.

Lee County Sheriff

Benjamin J. Brokaw, 28, of Dixon; 1:36 p.m. Wednesday; warrant for theft, more than $500.

Amboy Police

15-year-old Amboy boy; 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Metcalf avenues; criminal damage to government-supported property; released to his parents.

Christopher S. Brown, 19, of Amboy; 7:47 p.m. Wednesday at 6 S. Mason Ave.; warrant for violation of sex offender registration – failure to register place of employment; taken to Lee County Jail.

15-year-old Amboy boy; 12:21 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Jones Avenue; curfew; released to parents.

14-year-old Amboy boy; 12:21 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Jones Avenue; curfew; released to parents.

Sterling Police

Matthew C. Lauts, 20, of Sterling; 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, West Third Street and Avenue G; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; posted driver’s license as bond.

Rock Falls Police

Randy Jones, 25, of Rock Falls; 12:37 a.m. Thursday; felony criminal damage to property; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Luis Baca, 25, no permanent address; 1:11 p.m. Saturday; Whiteside County warrant; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Miguel Herrera, 44, of Sterling; 10:16 a.m. Wednesday; operating uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended; given notice to appear.

Sauk ValleyPolice Reports
