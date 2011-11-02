JOLIET, Ill. — Mrs. Mary Margaret Rub, 95, entered eternal life on Monday, Oct. 31, 2011.



Born Feb. 15, 1916, Mary was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jeanette (Barthelme) Morrissey. Mary was a graduate of St. Francis Academy in 1933.



Mary retired as personal secretary from Phoenix Manufacturing Company. She was also former owner of Rub’s Service Station in Minooka, located at the corner of U.S. 52 and Ridge Road.



Mary’s life was devoted to her family and friends, who all hold dear memories of her in their hearts. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, cooking and spending winters in Sarasota, Fla.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Auxiliary.



She was the loving mother of Janet (Richard) Trizna, Rita (Paul) Ruddy and Mary (Leon) Young; devoted grandmother of Elizabeth (Larry) Ley, Erin (Eric) Speas, Amy (Jeff) Moore, Gregory Ruddy, Daniel Trizna, Lawrence (Chris) Trizna, Steven (Karen) Young, Jeffrey Young and Jennifer Young; and proud great-grandmother of Erin and Caroline Ley, Jacob, Kyle and Elaina Speas, Lauren and Kayla Trizna, Abigail and Bryce Young, Franchesca and Olivia Moore.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Edward Rub in 2003; and an infant sister, Rita Rose.



Funeral services for Mary M. Rub will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011, from the funeral home to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m.



Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Road, Joliet, Ill.



Memorials in her memory to the Sisters of St. Francis or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Road, Joliet, Ill., is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call (815) 741-5500 or visit the website www.fredcdames.com.