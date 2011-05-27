STERLING – Harry L. Stillman, 80, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Saturday, May 28, 2011, at home, surrounded by family.

Harry was born July 4, 1930, in Normal, the son of John E. and Maude (Cook) Stillman. He married Jean Marie Stanley of Coleta on June 24, 1952, at First Christian Church of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Harry was an Army veteran during the Korean War, and was wounded in action.

Harry was a hair stylist in Sterling for 42 years. He owned and operated Stillman’s Barber Shop. Woodworking was Harry’s hobby. He enjoyed doing projects for his daughters and grandchildren. After he retired, he started woodcarving and created beautiful Santas and animals. The last 15 summers were spent in Colorado with his wife, Jean. They enjoyed hiking and riding the back roads, finding old mines, ghost towns, wild animals and beautiful wild flowers. They enjoyed the friendships they made in the campgrounds, and the Colorado memories made with family.

He was a member of First Christian Church of Sterling, where he was chairman of the board for 7 years, and also served as an elder. During the summer months, he attended First Christian Church of Salida, Colo.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Jean of 58 years; two daughters, Melissa (Russ) Watson of Oswego and Cindy (Steve) Adami of Rockford; three grandchildren, Justin Waston, Lindsey Watson and Nicole Adami; and one brother, Calvin “Bud” Stillman of Lawton, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Robert Stillman; and two sisters, Helen Landroche and Leona Bradley.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Sterling. The memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with the Rev. David J. Yonker, pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be conducted after the service.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to First Christian Church of Sterling and Hospice of the Rock River Valley.