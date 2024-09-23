DeKalb’s Back Alley Market to return for fall shopping fun

DeKalb's seasonal Back Alley Market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, 2024, in Palmer Court downtown. The family-friendly vendor and craft event is hosted by various downtown merchants and is expected to feature more than 100 booths from across the region.

DeKALB – Fall has arrived in DeKalb, and with it returns the seasonal Back Alley Market, a chance for shopping enthusiasts to support local businesses, crafters and artists during a daylong affair.

Back Alley Market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 in downtown DeKalb. The family-friendly vendor and craft event is hosted by various downtown merchants and is expected to feature more than 100 booths from across the region.

Staging for the vendors will take place in Palmer Court in the 100 block of North Second Street across from the Egyptian Theatre.

Shoppers can browse from a variety of wares, including vintage items, clothing, jewelry, upcycled items and art, gifts, woodwork, blown and stained glass, fiber art, pottery and more. Back Alley Market also will host live music and food trucks throughout the day.