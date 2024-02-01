The Local Scene: Will County Stamp Show

Rod Juell, president of the Philatelic Club of Will County, has collected stamps since age 8 and authored the "Encyclopedia of United States Stamps and Stamp Collecting." The Will County Stamp Show will be held Friday and Saturday, Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 S. Houbolt Road, Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

1. Antiques and Collectibles Grand Opening: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Encore Resale Shop, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive, New Lenox. Huge collection of salt and pepper shakers, dishes, glassware, linens, purses, clothing, hats, handkerchiefs, motorcycle shirts/jackets, art, home decor, antique storage chest, dolls, clocks, quilts, toys and small furniture. Free admission. For information, call 815-300-7642.

2. Will County Stamp Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 S. Houbolt Road, Joliet. Exhibits and opportunity to meet collectors. Food available to buy. Free parking, admission and appraisals. For information, visit willcountystampclub.wordpress.com.

3. Eye Spy a Snowflake: 8 a.m. to sunset Saturday and Sunday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Search for 12 shimmering snowflakes hidden along the Woodland Loop Trail. Free, all ages. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4. Take Your Child to the Library Day: 10 a.m. Saturday, Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, and Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Activity stations for children of all ages to explore what the library offers. For information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

5. One-Hit Wonder Night: 7 p.m. Saturday, The Studio, 900 S. State St., Lockport. Bands performing one-hit wonders include Grunge County, The Wrecker Brothers, Honeyspoon, Aaron Williams, and Mark W and Friends. Eric Carrillo of Carillo Art Studios will do caricatures of pictures of pets from 7 to 9 p.m. Raffles. Craft cocktail specials. $10 admission. Proceeds benefit the Live Like Roo Foundation, which helps families in need who have pets with cancer. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com. For information, visit studiolockport.com and livelikeroo.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.