North Shore attorney accused of theft of McHenry man, warrant issued for his arrest: ‘I never took anything’

A North Shore attorney who is accused of felony theft in McHenry County said he “hasn’t stolen from anybody ever” and that “for me to be charged in this criminal thing, I just can’t believe it.”

An arrest warrant was issued May 13 for Kent Heitzinger, 70, who is accusing stealing $13,000 from a McHenry man, court records show. Heitzinger, of Evanston, is charged with one count of theft by deception of $5,000 or more from someone over 60 years old, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. The complaint doesn’t detail the allegations except to state that Heitzinger “knowingly obtained by deception control over” the funds.

Reached by phone at his Winnetka office Thursday, Heitzinger said he was not aware of the charge. He described the situation as business dispute over a roof replacement, not a criminal matter, saying that he was involved in a construction company whose management had been outsourced to another entity who “destroyed the business.”

“The money didn’t go to me; it went to the business, the general business account. I never got any money. I never took anything,” he said.

As of Saturday morning, the warrant remained active, court records showed.

According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, Heitzinger was admitted to the bar in 1979, his law license is active and he’s authorized to practice. There is no public record of discipline or pending procedures against Heitzinger, the ARDC website, iardc.org, states.

The attorney’s website says that he “has tried cases of all sizes to verdict and has extensive experience in estate planning, wills, trusts, probate, real estate and personal injury claims.”