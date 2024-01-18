The Local Scene: Swifties, mini golfers and 80s fanatics to have some fun in the Illinois Valley

1. Taylor Swift party: The Graves-Hume Library in Mendota will host a Taylor Swift party 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. DJ Mara will be playing Taylor Swift’s songs all night long. Join the library at 1401 W. Main St. in making buttons, dancing, friendship bracelet making, photo-ops and themed snacks. The event is for Swifties 8 and older. Attendees must register with the library. Call 815-538-5142.

2. Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-Raiser: Streator Public Library will host a mini-golf fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 130 S. Park St. The event will feature 18 miniature golf holes set up throughout the library. Guests can play among the bookshelves and community spaces inside the historic Carnegie Library built in 1903. Tickets are available for $5 each at the library’s front desk and can be bought in advance or on the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the library. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles. For more information, call Streator Public Library at 815-672-2729.

3. 80s Musical Bingo Night: Bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Norway Community Building, 3667 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan. Doors open at 6. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed 80s couple and prizes to the winners of each round of bingo. There will be free snacks, a cash bar and frozen pizzas for sale. Individual tickets at the door will be $30. Contact Amanda at 815-326-3992 for pre-sale tickets that may come with some discounts. Participants must be 21 years or older to play. Proceeds of the event will go to the Serena Prom Committee.

4. 5th Frame Lounge Comedy Night: Double headliners Tim Walkoe and Vince Carone with emcee Matt Michalski will perform a comedy show 8 p.m. Saturday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive, Peru. Doors open at 7. Entry is $20. Walkoe is a grand prize winner on ABC TV’s “America’s Funniest People.” He also has headlined more than 100 comedy clubs, colleges and corporate events. Walkoe’s fast paced comedy show is combined with improv and music parodies. Carone has appeared on Comedy Central. His clever comedic voice, combined with a dominating stage presence, is what makes him a stand-out performer. Known for his fast-talking, quick-witted, over-the-top rants, he refuses to relent until he steps off the stage. Call 815-223-5085 for more information.

5. Burlesque Night: Rudy Spencer, of Chicago, and a cast of others will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator. Following the show, Maui Grimm will perform live music until midnight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and $30 at the door.

