The Graves-Hume Library in Mendota will host a Taylor Swift party 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. (Scott Anderson)

The Graves-Hume Library in Mendota will host a Taylor Swift party 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

DJ Mara will be playing Taylor Swift’s songs all night long. Join the library at 1401 W. Main St. in making buttons, dancing, friendship bracelet making, photo-ops and themed snacks.

The event is for Swifties 8 and older. Attendees must register with the library. Call 815-538-5142.