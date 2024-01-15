Streator Public Library to host indoor mini-golf fundraiser Jan. 20

On a narrow hole surrounded by books, Zoey Mason tries to sink a putt during the Streator Public Library’s inaugural mini-golf fundraising event in January 2023. Indoor mini-golf will return to the library for its second year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local News Network)

Streator Public Library will host a mini-golf fundraiser for the second consecutive year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-Raiser, sponsored by SOCU, will feature 18 miniature golf holes set up throughout the library. Guests can play among the bookshelves and community spaces inside the historic Carnegie Library built in 1903. Tickets are available for $5 each at the library’s front desk and can be bought in advance or on the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the library.

Hole sponsors include: All Types Fence, Blue Eyed Rascal Bakery, Danchris Nursery, Dieken & Straughn Farm Management, Edward Jones Investments - Gary Wheeler, First State Bank, attorneys Michael and Thomas Gulo, Midland States Bank, the Muscato family, OSF HealthCare, Shaw Appliance, Solon-Telford Funeral Home, State Farm Insurance - Theresa Solon, Stertil ALM, Streator Home Savings Bank, Streatorland Historical Society, The Eastwood, Dairy Queen, Star Ford Lincoln & Rental and US Foods. Dig Doug’s BBQ & Catering is the registration sponsor.

For more information, call Streator Public Library at 815-672-2729. The library is located at 130 S. Park St., Streator.