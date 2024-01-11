The Local Scene: WinterFest, ice carving, candlelit skiing and more in McHenry County

Christina Brondi, 9, of Fox Lake, puts a yellow spot on her butterfly snow sculpture, which was made for a snow-sculpture contest during Winterfest at Volo Bog in Ingleside. (Candace H)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Winter Fest: Keep the winter blues at bay during WinterFest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Volo Bog State Natural Area. Outdoor winter-friendly activities include bog tours, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Try out your snowman-building skills in the snow-sculpting contest. Stay warm with indoor activities including a live music performance by Harper’s Back Porch Revue, photo contest awards and winter crafts. The event is free with a suggested donation of $10 per adult. Donations support the nonprofit Friends of Volo Bog. For information, visit friendsofvolobog.org.

Puzzles and pizza: The Huntley Area Chamber will be hosting a Puzzles, Pizza & Pitchers event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Huntley American Legion. Grab a team of friends to finish a 500-piece puzzle, one large pizza and two pitchers of beer or a soft drink before the other teams. The first three teams to finish will win cash prizes. Additional prizes will be given throughout the night with surprise challenges. There is a $100 sign-up fee for each team of four people. Sessions are available at 5 and 7:30 p.m. For information and to register, visit huntleychamber.org.

Ice carving: Watch a live ice-carving demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Algonquin Area Public Library District. Artist Nate Johnson will carve a 5-foot-tall yeti statue out of two blocks of ice while answering audience questions. The outdoor event is free, and no registration is required. Visit facebook.com/aapld for details.

Live music at record store: Enjoy a performance by Old Wolves and local singer-songwriter W.T. Newton at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Records Department in Woodstock. Milwaukee-based artist Joe Zumpano of Old Wolves blends blues and folk genres, while Arkansas native Newton experiments with folk, jazz and post-rock. The all-ages event is free with a suggested donation to the musicians of $10. The performance will be recorded for the Records Department Sessions Series. For information, visit facebook.com/therecordsdepartment.

Candlelit skiing: Ski cross-country by candlelight through Marengo Ridge trails from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Marengo. Trails will be groomed if there are at least 4 inches of snow. If there is not enough snow, take the trails by foot for an evening winter hike. Skiers of all experiences and ages are welcome, and participants must bring their own equipment. For information on this free event from the McHenry County Conservation District, visit mccdistrict.org.

