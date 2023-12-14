The Local Scene: Sauk Valley filled with sound of music this weekend

Looking for something to do or someplace to go this weekend? Here are five ideas:

1. View a Live Nativity scene: Faith Christian School of Grand Detour, 7571 S. Ridge Road, Dixon, will present its third annual drive-thru live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Seven scenes from the life of Jesus will be depicted by a cast and crew of more than 100, all of whom are FCS students, families or staff members. The Nativity will be set up at the elementary campus at 7772 S. Clinton St., Dixon (Grand Detour). For information, call the school office at 815-652-4806.

2. See the Christmas lights: Centennial Park in Rock Falls is awash in twinkling lights for the fourth annual Holiday Light Display. The park is lit up from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 23. There is no admission fee to visit the park. Local businesses, churches and organizations create stunning holiday displays at the park’s shelters and in the green space. For information, go to visitrockfalls.com/holiday-light-display. Another large drive-thru display is located on the Morrison Tech campus on the south edge of Morrison on Route 78. The Vos Holiday Light Display can be viewed there from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

3. Catch a movie: The Dixon Historic Theatre will be the site of a free movie event sponsored by Sauk Valley Bank at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. The 2018 movie version of “The Grinch” will be shown. The Dixon Historic Theatre also is offering a Holiday Movie Series on Thursdays in December. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown Thursday, Dec. 14. All Thursday movies begin at 6:30 p.m. All tickets can be bought online at dixontheatre.com or at the box office on show days.

4. Hear a Christmas cantata: The Emmanuel Church of Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” invites area residents to celebrate as it presents the 16th annual Christmas cantata, “The Miracle of Christmas!” The cantata will be presented in three services: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Voices of Praise comprises 84 singers. The choir will present a new musical work that offers fresh arrangements of familiar carols that are blended with contemporary worship music. “The Miracle of Christmas” blends familiar carols, original songs, popular Christmas standards and a variety of musical styles. No tickets are needed for this 60-minute concert, and a free-will offering will be collected. All ages are welcome. A fellowship hour will follow all performances. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.

5. Enjoy a “Messiah” performance in Clinton: RiverChor and Gateway-area singers, including some from the Sauk Valley, will present Clinton’s annual performance of “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 17. The performance begins at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South in Clinton. Celebrating 92 years of tradition, the group will perform much of George Frideric Handel’s famous oratorio with orchestra and many local soloists. Admission is free; offerings are welcome and appreciated. The Rev. Frederick Schoenbohn and a group of singers called the Apollo Choral Society first began the annual tradition in 1931. Over the years, community singers have been directed by Jim Winn, John DeHaan, Dorothy Rathje, Mark Kapusinski and Rob Engelson. In his third year at the baton is Karl Wolf, Clinton High School’s recently retired choir director. Christine Holmer serves as pianist, and Julie Marston leads the orchestra.