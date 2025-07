A tractor participates in the Lakemoor Fourth of July parade July 4, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Lakemoor‘s Fourth of July parade featured about 20 entries and kicked off the McHenry High School Marching Warriors.

Rain and thunderstorms moved through the area Friday morning, and rain continued during the parade. Despite the wet weather, the parade stepped off at its 10 a.m. scheduled start time.