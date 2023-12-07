Local Scene: Visits with Santa and holiday parades in McHenry County

There will be a number of opportunities to visit Santa this weekend in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Christmas of Yesteryear: Enjoy a weekend of holiday festivities on Saturday and Sunday in Richmond. Saturday will have face painting, craft stations, a cookie walk, photos with Santa and a magic show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The District event venue.

Saturday and Sunday will have carolers and Santa will be around for a visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Township and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Anderson’s Candy Shop. A cocoa walk hosted by the Richmond Business Association will keep attendees warm in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Cocoa Walk costs $2 per person and proceeds go to CASA of McHenry County. Visit richmond-il.com for more details.

Holiday magic: Ring in the holiday season at Johnsburg’s fifth annual holiday magic parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade will start at Johnsburg High School and end at the Johnsburg Community Club. Following the parade will be a tree-lighting ceremony, meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and kids craft activities. Enjoy warm drinks and sweet treats from the MJ’s Coffee Bar food truck.

The village will be collecting new and unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots. For more details, visit johnsburg.org/bc-cac/page/holiday-magic.

Frozen flurry fest: Stroll through a snow and ice walkway inspired by the movie “Frozen” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Village Hall in Lake in the Hills. The self-guided walk that takes place outdoors and indoors will have lights, character encounters and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

Tickets cost $2 for Lake in the Hills residents and $4 for nonresidents at the door. For more details, visit facebook.com/LakeintheHillsIL.

Santa parade: Catch Santa in Fox River Grove on Dec. 10. The parade starts at 3 p.m. and will have Santa in a fire truck traveling through the town followed by local organizations and businesses.

Go to facebook.com/frgliving for more information and to see the route.

Who-Ville holiday fun: Algonquin Commons will host a “Who-Ville” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Guest Services patio. Cindy-Lou Who and the Grinch from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be there for photo opportunities and to meet with visitors. Santa will be there to listen to holiday wishes and take photos, too.

Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and glow cone cotton candy – a sweet treat that lights up. Visit shopatalgonquincommons.com for more information.