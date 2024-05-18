Letter: Responding to letter about illegal immigration

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, issued a statement Feb 4, 2024, announcing a significant border security package to the supplemental national security request from the White House.

In part he states: “The bill provides funding to build the wall, increase technology at the border and add more detention beds, more agents, and more deportation flights. The border security bill ends the abuse of parole on our southwest border.”

Google the bill and see for yourself.

Note the bill he refers to was created by a committee of Republicans, Democrats and an independent. Republicans referred to it as the toughest immigration bill ever and encouraged Republicans and Democrats alike to vote for it.

The bill was scuttled when citizen Trump declared it would be a win for President Biden (clutch your pearls!) and Republicans would be “stupid” for voting for it.

Consequently, no immigration bill.

Citizen Trump is playing politics with the border.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake