Harvard man gets 7 years in prison in cocaine bust plea deal

A Harvard man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing 100 to 400 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a more serious charge of possession the cocaine with the intent to deliver, a felony that could have carried decades in prison if convicted, was dismissed against Julio C. Rojas, 34, according to a McHenry County court order.

Rojas must serve at least half of his sentence and will receive credit for 25 days spent in the McHenry County jail. After serving his prison term, he will be on one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the sentencing order.

In July 2022, Rojas was indicted for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a “Super” Class X felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a “Super” Class 1 felony, according to the indictment. The “Super” enhancement was based on the large amount of cocaine he allegedly had.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Rojas in June 2022 after he sold at least 15 grams of cocaine to law enforcement agents twice that spring, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.

Rojas was arrested and taken into custody during an undercover drug buy on June 7, 2022. An informant told police Rojas drove a 2016 red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, a silver 2006 BMW utility vehicle or a black sedan when transporting cocaine from northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin, according to an affidavit for forfeiture filed in the courthouse.

On June 7, a drug buy was arranged for 9 ounces, or 255 grams, of cocaine for between $10,000 and $12,000. When Rojas was pulled over in the Dodge Ram, police say they found about 252 grams of a white chunky substance in a plastic baggie in a rear floorboard compartment behind the driver’s seat that field tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

He told police “that he sells cocaine and that he had additional ounces of cocaine” at his home, according to a motion.