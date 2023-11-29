12 Bars of Christmas raising funds for Morrison’s April House

MORRISON – April House Children’s Advocacy Center has been chosen to be the recipient of the proceeds from the 2023 Twelve Bars of Christmas event, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 in Sterling and Rock Falls.

This festive afternoon takes you and your friends on a fun trip to taverns and eateries in the Twin Cities and ends at The Cooler with a disc jockey.

With your registration, you are eligible to win door prizes donated by area businesses, one of 13 big screens TVs donated by the participating bars and more. You can register at any of the 13 bars for $10. Register now before Sunday to have a bus option.

Sign-in begins at at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Cooler.

Participating bars include The Cooler, Cardwell’s, Champ’s, Corner Tap, Froggy’s, Cochran’s Pub, JW’s 3rd Base, Lisa’s Brick House, Nick’s Tap, North End, Rockin’ Slots, Triple P’s, and the Whiskey Barrel. Don’t forget to grab lunch at one of these places serving food and to dress in your most festive holiday garb.

Queen of Hearts tickets will be available for buy from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at the Cooler as well. Last year, the event raised more than $5,000 for April House.

For information, email carrie@aprilhouse.org.