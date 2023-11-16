The Local Scene: Family crafting at Joliet library

Parents and guardians with their children in kindergarten through fifth grade can work on a craft together on Saturday at the Ottawa Street branch of Joliet Public Library. (Denise Unland)

1. Lucky Spark: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Ave. in Plainfield. Synopsis: A 1950s show’s sponsor, Lucky Spark Cigarettes, wants to create buzz to keep the series going past its last episode. At the same time, the past of the show’s star is exposed, with deadly repercussions. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students, children and seniors.

Purchase tickets at pnhs.seatyourself.biz or day of show in the PNHS lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. For more information, email Lori Kraus at lkraus@psd202.org.

2. Writers Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St. in Plainfield. Discuss writing prompts, craft, style and current works in progress with fellow authors and writers.

For more information, call 815-436-6639 or email info@papl.info.

3. Four Plays for Coarse Actors: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Lewis University’s Philip Lynch Theatre in Romeoville. Four plays within one about everything that can go wrong in a production. Tickets cost $13 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $3 for Lewis University students with ID.

Purchase tickets at lewisu.edu/plt. For more information, email boxoffice@lewisu.eduor call the box office at 815-836-5500.

4. Crafting with Your Kids: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Daniel Burnham Room of the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Parents and guardians with their children in kindergarten through fifth grade can work on a craft together.

To register and for more information, visit jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events.

5. Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chciago St. in Joliet. A night of “teacher-themed” comedy by comedians who are also teachers.

For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/shows. For more information, visit boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.

