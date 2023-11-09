The Local Scene: Joliet museum hosting ‘A Patriot’s Promise’ author

Meet Senior Master Sergeant (Ret.) Israel “DT” Del Toro Jr., a recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the Pat Tillman Award for Service on Saturday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

1. Holiday Craft Show: Mall hours Saturday and Sunday, Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive in Joliet. More than 30 local crafters and vendors set up throughout the mall in the main aisles, during its business hours this weekend.

For more information, visit facebook.com/LouisJoliet/events.

2. St. Joseph’s Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet. Homemade crafts, bake sale, refreshments for sale. Visits from St. Nicholas and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Free admission. Strollers welcome.

For more information, visit stjosephjoliet.org.

3. “A Patriot’s Promise” book signing by Senior Master Sgt. (Ret.) Israel “DT” Del Toro Jr.: 1 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Meet Del Toro, a recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Books will be sold for $30, and can be signed by Del Toro. Limited number of books available. Free admission. Refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and cash bar available. Veterans and military with ID receive a free drink.

For more information, call 815-723-520 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

4. Tow Trucks for Tots: Parade starts at 9 a.m. from Hollywood Casino in Joliet, and arrives between 9:30 and 10 a.m. at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. From 10 a.m. to noon, the event will feature a live band, Tow Truck Olympics (towing experts will compete against each other hooking up cars for the fastest time), food and prizes. Tow Trucks for Tots is a nonprofit 501(c) that collects toys for children at Christmas time. Companies across the U.S. will participate.

For more information, visit towtrucksfortots.com.

5. “Miracle on 34th Street” – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch the classic holiday film on the big screen at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. Tickets cost $5 each. Doors open at noon. Bar and concessions available for purchase.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.