Local Scene in the Illinois Valley: Strolls and sounds among the activities

Billed as an opportunity finally to get out and see the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle on foot, or on the run, the inaugural 5K is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

1. Run, Run Rudolph 5k Fun Run/Walk: Billed as an opportunity finally to get out and see the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle on foot, or on the run, the inaugural 5K is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Participants will sign in at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle, and take a shuttle to the display. No registration is required. There will be no parking available at Rotary Park. Shuttles will begin at 4:45 p.m. and will return to pick up additional participants in regular intervals. Walkers can view the displays after the race begins until 8:30 p.m. Buses run until 7:30 p.m.

2. Ottawa Wine & Art Walk: Sample wines from around the world, and chat with artists from across Illinois at each of the 15 stops in the downtown area Saturday. A variety of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry and more, will be available to buy. Registration is from 2 to 6 p.m., while the event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. The event begins at Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St., where guests will pick up a wine-tasting glass, a map of participating locations and a “passport,” which they will carry with them to each location. After one visits a site, the artist will sign the passport. At the end of the tour, guests will submit their passport for a chance to win one of 16 prizes, including a two-night stay at Heritage Harbor, gift certificates to local businesses and other items. Tickets are available for $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the event. To buy tickets in advance, click tinyurl.com/4y2jyvsc, visit the Ottawa Wine and Art Walk Facebook page or call 815-433-5000, ext. 2. Tickets also can be bought at the Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St.

3. Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra: The orchestra will present Inspired by Friends! at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Tickets for this concert are available online at ivso.org. Adult general admission tickets cost $20, college students (with ID) are $5, and students kindergarten through 12th grade get in free. The concert features performers from within the orchestra and a new, commissioned work by a composer from Arlington, Illinois.

4. Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Disco Ball: The second annual Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball will be from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle. The ball features Lucas Sanor, a saxophone-playing DJ, dining stations, a dessert bar, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear ‘70s apparel. Food options include B.A.S.H. (Burger and Sushi House) of Ottawa, Stone Jug Barbeque of Peru, Thee Ultimate Party of Ottawa and Olive Garden Italian Kitchen of Peru. Tickets cost $100 per person and can be bought online at www.srccf.org or by calling SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2.

5. Streator United Way escape rooms: Coal mining and Pluto-themed escape rooms were created at 201 Danny Drive, in space donated by Broadus Oil, running through December. The escape rooms are designed for groups no more than eight to figure out clues and solve puzzles to eventually find their way out. The escape rooms will be available before 8 p.m. by appointment. They are timed at 60 minutes per room. The cost is $7.50 per person and all proceeds go to Streator United Way’s general funding. Go to streatorareaunitedway.simplybook.me/v2/ to make an appointment or call 815-672-6721 during normal business hours. The website will show which time slots are available each day and allow people to make reservations.

6. Harlem Wizards at L-P: The Harlem Wizards, an interactive basketball team, will visit Sellett Gym at La Salle-Peru High School on Friday, Nov. 3. They will play a game against a team of local teachers and community leaders. The event is a fundraiser for the La Salle-Peru High School Foundation as well as the elementary schools. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7. Pre-game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the Wizards. Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The end of night final moments include an invitation for all students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards. Prices range from $12 in advance ($14 at door) for students $15 in advance ($17 at door) for general admission to $115 for a courtside player package. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit www.harlemwizards.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.