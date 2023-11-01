Streator United Way launches escape rooms challenge

The Streator United Way created family-friendly escape rooms to raise money for potential new programs.

Coal mining and Pluto-themed escape rooms were created at 201 Danny Drive, in space donated by Broadus Oil, for the activities beginning Nov. 1 and running through December.

Executive Director Elizabeth Palm said her children were the inspiration for the inaugural fundraiser.

“My kids love them,” she said. “We were just thinking of some unique fundraisers and thought maybe we can put some together. This is something a whole family can enjoy.”

Both escape room themes are a nod to Streator history. The city was founded around the establishment of coal mines and Streator native Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto.

The escape rooms are designed for groups no more than eight to figure out clues and solve puzzles to eventually find their way out. The escape rooms will be available before 8 p.m. by appointment every day through December, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. They are timed at 60 minutes per room. The cost is $7.50 per person and all proceeds go to Streator United Way’s general funding.

“For now we are going to see how it does, but we would like to build another program if it’s successful,” Palm said.

The Streator United Way has its campaign drive, which is a separate fundraiser, to fund designated local charities. It also has established the therapy dogs program for local schools and Streator Unlimited, funded through a United Way grant.

Any teams who solve both rooms will receive a certificate of their achievement.

Go to https://streatorareaunitedway.simplybook.me/v2/ to make an appointment or call 815-672-6721 during normal business hours. The website will show which time slots are available each day and allow people to make reservations.